Around Siouxland: Sunrise “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup & Speaker Series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa State University Extension is going to educate people about Parkinson’s disease.

Sunrise’s “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup and Speaker Series is a chance to learn more about the disease, like symptoms and causes. People that attend the seminar will also be fed a nice bowl of soup.

Sunrise’s “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup and Speaker Series will be hosted every Thursday in April at 5:30 at the Sunrise Retirement Community.

To find more information, you can give Sunrise a call at (712) 212-9370, or you can visit the Iowa State University Extension website here.

