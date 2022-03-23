Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sunrise “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup & Speaker Series

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa State University Extension is going to educate people about Parkinson’s disease.

Sunrise’s “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup and Speaker Series is a chance to learn more about the disease, like symptoms and causes. People that attend the seminar will also be fed a nice bowl of soup.

Sunrise’s “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup and Speaker Series will be hosted every Thursday in April at 5:30 at the Sunrise Retirement Community.

To find more information, you can give Sunrise a call at (712) 212-9370, or you can visit the Iowa State University Extension website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required
No major injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
No serious injuries reported after school bus versus pickup accident in Ireton
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver's Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver’s Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver's Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: June E. Nylen Cancer Center Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Around Siouxland: Sunrise “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup & Speaker Series
Around Siouxland: Sunrise "A Journey into Parkinson's" Soup & Speaker Series