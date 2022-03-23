Dordt falls to Thomas More in NAIA championship title game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After finding itself in its first-ever NAIA championship title, the Dordt Defenders fell to Thomas More.

The final score of the championship ended with Siouxland’s Dordt putting up 65 points while Thomas More got 77.

The 5th seed Dordt made it to the championship game after beating top seed Southeastern, of Florida, Monday night in a back and forth game ending with a 53-52 victory.

But that wasn’t the only major victory the Defenders got this year. Because not only was this Dordt’s first-ever time making it to the title game, it was their first time making it to the NAIA’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8. They did this thanks to victories over 4th-seed Sterling, 1st-seed Campbellsville and 2nd-seed The Master’s University.

In fact, Dordt came into the tournament with a 24-8 regular-season record.

We’ll have a rundown of Tuesday night’s game on News 4 at Ten.

