Dordt fans cheer loud and proud for the Defenders in the NAIA championship game

The Dordt Defenders bring the excitement as they cheer on their team in the NAIA championship...
The Dordt Defenders bring the excitement as they cheer on their team in the NAIA championship game
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dordt students and the school’s fanbase showed up in full force to Tuesday’s NAIA championship game.

It was a whiteout game, and the Tyson Events Center was filled all around with fans repping their white.

Playing in a championship game for the first time ever is sure to bring some excitement, and these Dordt students made sure to take in every moment.

“I mean, I can’t really describe it. It’s the first time they’ve ever made it this far for any of the teams so it’s just really exciting for all of us to be here,” said Jennifer Hoksbergen, freshman student at Dordt.

The students showed up decked out from head to toe in white for the “white out,” and and were loud and proud to support their friends on the court.

“It’s so exciting. Especially since like, our college is so tight knit like, you know the girls on the court. So it’s fun cheering for them,” said Tayah Struble, freshman student at Dordt.

For current students, alumni, family or friends, the big game and exciting moment is something they can all cherish together, for years to come.

“Oh, we’re pumped up. I just got off the phone with my dad. He’s a Dordt alumni and he was just telling me how pumped up he is too. First time here so we are pumped up. It’s great. It’s great to be here,” said Bryce Louters, senior student at Dordt.

