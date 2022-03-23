A light winter mix sticking with many Siouxlanders this evening before we dry up to end the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been yet another gloomy and cold day here in the KTIV viewing area. All throughout the day today especially in central and eastern Siouxland a light winter mix has left many of us cool and wet to end our Wednesday.

A northwest wind continues to sweep through the region this afternoon as well between 20 and 30 miles per hour with wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

Tonight, some lingering flurries will stick around through around 1 AM, otherwise staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lows near 30 degrees. The strong winds look to stick with us tonight as well still blowing in from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we will stay dry with mostly cloudy conditions sticking around for the majority of the day, sunshine could peak through the cloud cover in the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will be slightly warmer than today in the mid 40s and 50s for most of the region.

A mild and calm weather pattern sets in as we look towards this weekend.

