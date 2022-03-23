Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Butcher Mike Cunningham says prices have gone up when he places his wholesale orders, but consumers are sometimes paying more at “big box stores” than just the adjusted inflation price.

In the last few weeks, Cunningham says wholesale prices have actually plateaued. He does have to charge more for his products, but he says there have been no issues obtaining meat products.

Cunningham says that while wholesale prices are higher, corporate stores might charge consumers more than necessary to cover the increased wholesale costs.

“And just by getting feedback from a lot of our customers, they’re saying the prices are kind of excessively high in the stores. I think if people just kind of look around a little better, more, they can find some better prices,” said Cunningham.

So how do you get the best price on grocery products when stores may be arbitrarily increasing prices? Cunningham says, shop local.

“That’s why our business is really increased over the last couple years, people have noticed the high real high prices in the big stores and made more of an effort to come down are looking for better deals and our business is doing very, very well,” said Cunningham.

We contacted several local stores to get their ground beef price. Fareway and Hyvee are both charging $2.98 for one pound.

Cunningham’s shop is charging $3.20, but stores like Wal-Mart and Save a Lot are charging over $4. You can shop around through retailers’ phone applications, or visit their websites to compare prices.

Of course, you can also call local stores as we did for a few of the retailers to get specific prices.

It’s important to mention the price of ground beef, which was our example product, can vary for a variety of reasons like sales and expiration dates. Still, it could be an indicator of retailers passing on inflation costs to consumers.

