Nebraska advances bill to lift SNAP ban for drug offenders

Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have taken an initial step toward repealing a state law that bars people with certain drug convictions from getting federal food assistance.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 25-17 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, says the lifetime ban makes no sense for people who committed their crimes decades ago, and she notes that it doesn’t apply to other serious crimes.

Nebraska currently denies federal food benefits to low-income residents who have been convicted of at least three drug-possession felonies and those who have been found guilty of selling or distributing illegal drugs.

