Part of downtown Le Mars blocked off after gas line struck

First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.
First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A portion of downtown Le Mars was closed down Wednesday after a gas line was struck.

Firefighters at the scene say a “high pressure” gas line was breached and an excavator is being used to dig access to the line.

It is unclear at this time if any flames were visible due to the breach.

As of right now, First Avenue NW is blocked between Plymouth Street and First Street NW at this time. But pedestrians have access to some businesses despite the incident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

