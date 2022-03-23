Advertisement

Paul Bruns transfers to University Of South Dakota

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -After firing head coach Todd Lee many people were left wondering what would the University of South Dakota basketball program look like. Well one Siouxlander is taking a chance on the yotes while moving closer to home to play ball.

That Siouxlander is Paul Bruns the former Dakota Valley Panther spent his freshman year of college at fellow summit league school North Dakota. As a fighting Hawk Bruns lead the all summit league freshman in scoring in conference play averaging 14.8 points a game. Good enough for 10th overall in the conference.

Bruns also picked up 3 double doubles this season as well as 23 double digit scoring performances nine of those being over 20 points. Those performances were enough to earn Bruns Summit League Freshman of the Year honors as well as being an all conference team honorable mention.

The move to Vermillion brings the Jefferson native closer to home where he was a dominant player at Dakota Valley.

