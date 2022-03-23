Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
No major injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
No serious injuries reported after school bus versus pickup accident in Ireton
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mike Cunningham, the owner of The Butcher Shop, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary
Tonight, some lingering flurries will stick around through around 1 AM, otherwise staying...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Youth Leaders Society holds ‘Get On Board’ event for young Siouxland professionals