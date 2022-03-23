Advertisement

Siouxland students attend WITCC Career Day

Students also had the chance to visit with leaders in some of WITCC's programs, talk with...
Students also had the chance to visit with leaders in some of WITCC’s programs, talk with different faculty members about their future careers, and meet with current students studying in the fields they are interested in.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 300 local high school students flooded the Rocklin Conference Center at Western Iowa Tech Community College Monday for the school’s annual “Exploring Careers Day.”

Students were able to meet with Siouxland businesses with career opportunities in culinary, robotics, video and media production, nursing, graphic design, and many more. Students also had the chance to visit with leaders in some of WITCC’s programs, talk with different faculty members about their future careers, and meet with current students studying in the fields they are interested in.

“We want them to open their eyes to different careers that they haven’t heard of or thought of before. Everyone kind of knows what police and scientists do, but maybe they don’t understand what advanced manufacturing is, or really how much money is in plumbing or construction or advanced manufacturing,” said Christina Brandon, Assistant Dean of Recruitment at WITCC.

For the students getting exposure to different careers helps make the decision for what they want to do after graduating high school easier to decide.

“Got me to learn more on what I would like to do in the future, or like what the possibilities are for me apart from just one single college class,” says Perceaz Montoia, an Akron-Westfield junior.

The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and concluded with students getting a tour of Western Iowa Tech’s campus.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

