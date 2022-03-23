Advertisement

Wet and windy weather continues Wednesday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday may not have been a very pleasant day but rainfall totals for many of us ended up in the half inch to inch range, terrific news for our drought-stricken area.

Today continues to see light rain and snow wrap around the system with central and eastern Siouxland seeing the best chance for wet weather.

The blustery winds out of the north will continue today with temperatures stalling in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Overall, it will be a lot like what we had on Tuesday.

A few flurries will be possible overnight before we see some sun break back through the clouds on Thursday.

More on what the rest of the week is looking like through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
No major injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
No serious injuries reported after school bus versus pickup accident in Ireton
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

KTIV FutureTrack 3/23/22
Wet and windy weather continues Wednesday
Future Track
A little more light rain and snow possible into Wednesday
KTIV FutureTrack 3/22/22
Soggy and windy Tuesday with some snow during the morning hours
KTIV FutureTrack 3/22/22
Soggy and windy Tuesday with some snow during the morning hours