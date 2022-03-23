Wet and windy weather continues Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday may not have been a very pleasant day but rainfall totals for many of us ended up in the half inch to inch range, terrific news for our drought-stricken area.

Today continues to see light rain and snow wrap around the system with central and eastern Siouxland seeing the best chance for wet weather.

The blustery winds out of the north will continue today with temperatures stalling in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Overall, it will be a lot like what we had on Tuesday.

A few flurries will be possible overnight before we see some sun break back through the clouds on Thursday.

More on what the rest of the week is looking like through the day on News 4.

