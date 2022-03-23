WITCC board president Dr. Robert Rasmus dies at 88

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The board president for Western Iowa Tech Community College has died.

On their Facebook page, WITCC announced Dr. Robert Rasmus died on March 22. He was 88 years old.

Dr. Rasmus joined WITCC’s Board of Directors in 1991 and became the board president in 2002.

Services are planned for Tuesday, March 29, at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be at Meyers Brothers Colonial Chapel on March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

