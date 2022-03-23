Advertisement

WITCC board president Dr. Robert Rasmus dies at 88

WITCC Board President Robert Rasmus dies at 88
WITCC Board President Robert Rasmus dies at 88(Western Iowa Tech Community College)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The board president for Western Iowa Tech Community College has died.

On their Facebook page, WITCC announced Dr. Robert Rasmus died on March 22. He was 88 years old.

Dr. Rasmus joined WITCC’s Board of Directors in 1991 and became the board president in 2002.

Services are planned for Tuesday, March 29, at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be at Meyers Brothers Colonial Chapel on March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

You can read Dr. Rasmus’s obituary here.

