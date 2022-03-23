Youth Leaders Society holds ‘Get On Board’ event for young Siouxland professionals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The United Way of Siouxland’s Youth Leaders Society held their “Get on Board” event earlier Wednesday at the Marriot Center in South Sioux City.

The Society is a group of young Siouxland professionals on a mission to encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among other young Siouxlanders.

The event lasted from noon to 1:30 o,m. and was for young Siouxlanders interested in serving as board members for local non-profits. Throughout the event, those who attended heard from community leaders about their experience serving as board members for local organizations, and several Siouxland non-profits with board openings were present at the event as well. The goal is to get more young professionals in Siouxland on the board of organizations across Sioux City.

“Our hopes are to pair local agencies with board vacancies with young leaders in our community. What we try to preach is the importance of getting more involved at a younger age, and it really helps you get more invested in your community,” said Jesse Hinrichs, Chair of Young Leaders Society at United Way of Siouxland.

If you would like more information about the Young Leaders Society you can contact the United Way of Siouxland at (712) 255-3551.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.