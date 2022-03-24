Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Camp High Hopes will be hosting an event to celebrate Easter

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza at the camp take part in fun Easter activities. There will be activities like arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and an Easter egg hunt.

Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza will be on April 9th at 1 p.m. at Camp High Hopes in Sioux City.

For more information, you can visit the Camp High Hopes website here, visit their Facebook page here, or give them a call at (712) 224-2267.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.