Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Camp High Hopes will be hosting an event to celebrate Easter

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza at the camp take part in fun Easter activities. There will be activities like arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and an Easter egg hunt.

Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza will be on April 9th at 1 p.m. at Camp High Hopes in Sioux City.

For more information, you can visit the Camp High Hopes website here, visit their Facebook page here, or give them a call at (712) 224-2267.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.
Part of downtown Le Mars blocked off after gas line struck
Mike Cunningham, the owner of The Butcher Shop, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary
Kaitlin Kribell is the town's last EMT, and she's asking for help.
Northwest Iowa town has just one EMT left
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right.
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Sunrise “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup & Speaker Series
Around Siouxland: Sunrise “A Journey into Parkinson’s” Soup & Speaker Series
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver's Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver’s Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver's Day of Giving Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: June E. Nylen Cancer Center Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Easter Egg-Stravaganza