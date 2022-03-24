Cloud cover mostly holds before a sunny but blustery Friday

**Fire Weather Watch for western and central Siouxland, including Sioux City, for Friday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a couple of days of much-needed precipitation, we will be dry through our Thursday.

Cloud cover will remain thick through the morning hours but we should manage to get some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.

Temperatures will struggle to warm in the morning with a decent northwest breeze staying in place.

However, the wind will lift some in the afternoon and temperatures will top out in the 40s and 50s.

A front comes through tonight with a few sprinkles possible.

The bigger impacts will come behind that front on Friday with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Despite the rain that we received over the past couple of days, it is still dry enough for the fire risk to be high with those strong winds.

More on that and how the weekend looks through the day on News 4.

