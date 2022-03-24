Advertisement

Explorers looking for host families for upcoming season

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -As the Summer nears so does Explorers baseball. The X’s bring in players from all around the world to come play ball in Sioux City. But not all of them can afford or want to pay for place to stay that’s when folks from around Sioux City pitch in to help out their favorite ball club.

When the X’s are playing ball and mesmerizing fans with one of the most exciting styles of play they are being cheered on by some of their biggest fans, host families.

A host family is someone who opens up their home to have an explorer stay with them throughout the season.

A key cog in the machine, host families give players a place to stay, as well as feeding them and providing them with company if the players wish. An overlooked position that housing coordinators Diana and Jimmie Stokes have been proud to take up.

“They’re very important as you well know, the players don’t get very much of a low salary,” said Diana Stokes Explorers housing coordinator. And, we bring them into our homes, respect them, give them a room and a shower, to have we have rules and regulations, and we just want them to feel comfortable in our homes.”

The Explorers are currently looking for host families for the upcoming season. With benefits like season tickets and exclusive host family events Explorers GM Boyd Pitkin is hoping that people will step up to help out with a vital role in the Explorers organization.

“They’re the lifeline of the organization. Without host families we wouldn’t have a team. I mean we’ve got to find places for our players to stay,” says Pitkin. “Our host families we have have been great. But, without them it would be kind of a cluster to be honest with you.”

If you are interested in becoming a host family you should contact the Explorers within the next couple weeks, by calling their number. (712)-277-9467

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Kaitlin Kribell is the town's last EMT, and she's asking for help.
Northwest Iowa town has just one EMT left

Latest News

The USD women’s basketball team has made a remarkable run to the Sweet 16. But for residents of...
Onida’s hometown hero helping lead USD’s NCAA tournament run
Former Dakota Valley star Paul Bruns has announced his transfer to South Dakota
Paul Bruns transfers to University Of South Dakota
The Dordt Defenders bring the excitement as they cheer on their team in the NAIA championship...
Dordt fans cheer loud and proud for the Defenders in the NAIA championship game
Dordt loses at NAIA title game.
Dordt falls to Thomas More in NAIA championship title game