Explorers looking for host families for upcoming season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -As the Summer nears so does Explorers baseball. The X’s bring in players from all around the world to come play ball in Sioux City. But not all of them can afford or want to pay for place to stay that’s when folks from around Sioux City pitch in to help out their favorite ball club.

When the X’s are playing ball and mesmerizing fans with one of the most exciting styles of play they are being cheered on by some of their biggest fans, host families.

A host family is someone who opens up their home to have an explorer stay with them throughout the season.

A key cog in the machine, host families give players a place to stay, as well as feeding them and providing them with company if the players wish. An overlooked position that housing coordinators Diana and Jimmie Stokes have been proud to take up.

“They’re very important as you well know, the players don’t get very much of a low salary,” said Diana Stokes Explorers housing coordinator. And, we bring them into our homes, respect them, give them a room and a shower, to have we have rules and regulations, and we just want them to feel comfortable in our homes.”

The Explorers are currently looking for host families for the upcoming season. With benefits like season tickets and exclusive host family events Explorers GM Boyd Pitkin is hoping that people will step up to help out with a vital role in the Explorers organization.

“They’re the lifeline of the organization. Without host families we wouldn’t have a team. I mean we’ve got to find places for our players to stay,” says Pitkin. “Our host families we have have been great. But, without them it would be kind of a cluster to be honest with you.”

If you are interested in becoming a host family you should contact the Explorers within the next couple weeks, by calling their number. (712)-277-9467

