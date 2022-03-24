Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.
Part of downtown Le Mars blocked off after gas line struck
Mike Cunningham, the owner of The Butcher Shop, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Kaitlin Kribell is the town's last EMT, and she's asking for help.
Northwest Iowa town has just one EMT left

Latest News

Turkey
Third case of bird flu found in Buena Vista County
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to...
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to SCOTUS
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia