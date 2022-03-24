Advertisement

Lakes Area News: Sioux City resident wins rotary club car drop raffle

By KUOO Radio
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - An event put on by a service organization has become an annual rite of spring in the Iowa Great Lakes area.

We’re talking about the Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Club’s Car Drop Contest.

The shell of the car dropped through the ice on West Lake Okoboji’s Smith’s Bay around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday of this week.

Mary Skopec of the Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Club says the event each year serves as a major fundraiser for the organization.

”It’s essentially a raffle. Every minute is a time slot. People can purchase a ticket for $10 and whoever gets that time correct is a winner of $1,000. So the rest of the money goes back to the club to support community events,” said Skopec.

Thursday night, the rotary club announced Yvonne Beck, a Sioux City resident, won the raffle. She’ll get a $1,000 prize for purchasing the ticket that has the closest time for when the car went under.

