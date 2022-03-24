Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.
Part of downtown Le Mars blocked off after gas line struck
Mike Cunningham, the owner of The Butcher Shop, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary
Kaitlin Kribell is the town's last EMT, and she's asking for help.
Northwest Iowa town has just one EMT left
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required

Latest News

FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
‘Stellar’ reputation: Legal experts assessing Supreme Court nominee Jackson
The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at...
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died
Mystery rubber ducks popping up at Mark Twain Elementary every day
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at eastern Iowa elementary school
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more weapons in fight for survival