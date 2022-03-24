Advertisement

More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
First Ave NW in Le Mars has been blocked off as crews responded to the scene.
Part of downtown Le Mars blocked off after gas line struck
Mike Cunningham, the owner of The Butcher Shop, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Local butcher says corporate stores may be raising prices more than necessary
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Kaitlin Kribell is the town's last EMT, and she's asking for help.
Northwest Iowa town has just one EMT left

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions