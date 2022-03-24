Advertisement

Morningside students discuss crisis between Ukraine and Russia

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside students in Rabbi Guy Greene’s class at Morningside University have been learning about mass genocides this semester.

From the Holocaust to the present day, they cover some of the most horrific genocides throughout history. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has given Rabbi Greene a unique teaching opportunity to discuss, in real-time, the terrors happening in different parts of the world and how world leaders are responding to Vladimir Putin’s recent actions against Ukraine.

For Junior Political Science Major, Garrett Anderson, the recent war in Ukraine makes him think of a separate Russian invasion.

“It is even more shocking because we had just learned a couple of weeks ago about the former Soviet Union Ukrainian Genocide, this happened about 90 years ago, in the 30s prior to World War II, they went through Ukraine, killed a lot of the farmers took their land to make collective cooperatives. The fact that we are able to draw these parallels and it is repeating itself, it is great we can do it, but it also sad to see what the state of the world is right now,” said Anderson.

Rabbi Greene’s students have sent letters to leaders in Washington DC, voicing their thoughts and opinions, and calling for more action. Rabbi Greene says it is important to make sure his students feel their voices will be heard.

