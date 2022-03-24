NSP conducting large-scale search in Southeast Nebraska for missing woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a large-scale search effort Thursday for a woman missing since last summer. Linda Dillard was last seen near Table Rock in Pawnee County on June 16, 2021.

Several agencies will be searching for Dillard near the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area Thursday through Saturday, if necessary.

In a search warrant filed by NSP last year, investigators said she may have been a victim of a crime of “theft, assault, kidnapping, and/or murder.”

According to court records, NSP believes Dillard, who lived near Fairbury, left to join friends in Pawnee County in mid-June, where they drank and smoked meth at a farmstead. After a search of the property, a wig belonging to Dillard was located as well as clothes belonging to her. According to NSP, investigators were told by people who were at the farm that Dillard and a man at the property had an argument and she left. She has not been seen since.

Dillard was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts, and brown Birkenstock-type sandals. Dillard is described as a white female, 5′0″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed or wearing a wig).

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this investigation. Tips can be made anonymously through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

The search operation includes numerous partners from multiple states. Participating agencies include the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, NecroSearch International, Brown County (KS) Mounted Search and Rescue, Saline County (KS) Mounted Patrol and Rescue, Sedgewick County (KS) Emergency Management, HRD Canine Search and Rescue Teams, University of Nebraska Department of Forensic Anthropology, and Midwest Archaeological Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.