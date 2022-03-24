Shortage of workers impacting the Alzheimer’s community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. The report provided statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, cost of care, and the impact on caregivers across the country and in the state of Iowa. The state of Iowa currently has a shortage of qualified individuals to care for patients with dementia.

As the frequency of Alzheimer’s disease increases in the state of Iowa, so does the need for qualified workers in the dementia care workforce.

“It really just is hard when you, as a CNA, you have someone call in or there is not someone to come in to take your shift so it turns into longer hours or possibly a double shift,” said Jessica Duncan, Account Executive at Angels Care Home Health in Council Bluffs.

The shortage of workers is causing employee burn-out and high turnover rates in the state of Iowa according to Duncan. With more baby boomers nearing retirement, the need for more qualified workers continues to soar, and patients who suffer from cognitive deficits, like Alzheimer’s disease, depend on consistent care and familiar faces as their disease progresses.

“I think it is helpful for families to know that we are here with them and that we care for them, and it helps when we have consistent staff members, the families are able to trust who is working with their mom or dad or grandma...I think that helps a lot,” said Mary Ronnferdt, a registered nurse at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Apart from long-term care and retirement facilities, there is also a big shortage of specialty providers in Iowa, including geriatricians and neurologists. That is causing longer wait times and is affecting diagnosing people accurately and at an early stage.

“Getting involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, we have a great one at the Iowa chapter and making sure that our kids know how much of an opportunity there is in the geriatrician world, the health care world to fulfill those gaps,” said Duncan.

Early-onset Alzheimers can occur between 30 and 60 years old, with the majority of patients seeing symptoms in their mid-60s, and one of the easiest ways to make a difference is to volunteer at a health care facility, hospital, or retirement community in your area.

If you would like more information about how you can get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease you can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, their website, or if you or a loved one is suffering from the disease the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour free helpline available at (800) 272-3900.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.