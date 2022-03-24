Siouxlander in Tyachiv, Ukraine hosts hundreds of refugees in homes and churches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxlander who has worked as a missionary in Ukraine since 2006 has opened churches and homes to hundreds of refugees over the past few weeks.

Maranda and Vasya Heytsi run New Life Church in Tyachiv, Ukraine, where many Ukrainians are seeking refuge.

A lot of people have asked the Heytsi’s why they haven’t left Ukraine. Maranda has dual citizenship in the United States and could have traveled back home to Sioux Center, but she stayed to keep her family together. More importantly, she stayed to help the refugees in need.

“I think you know, after losing everything, and just coming in with fear and all these emotions to have, like, people accept you, hug you, give you a meal and give you a place to sleep. They are extremely touched,” said Maranda Heytsi, resident in Tyachiv, Ukraine.

Maranda and her family have heard the bomb sirens, and bombings in surrounding areas, but for now, have walked away free from harm during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The Heytsi family has chosen to pay it forward by welcoming in as many refugees as possible, and the stories they hear daily are hard to fathom.

“They had to leave everything on the train station because the train was just so packed. So they came with absolutely no bags, everything just got left on the train station,” said Heytsi.

They first started welcoming refugees in their own church called A New Life, but now have expanded to 17 different refugee spots, feeding around 120-150 people daily.

They spend time giving these refugees items they need and a place to sleep, but most importantly, hearing their stories.

“She said that, um every single day, every single day, people just die around her and she never knew she always felt like it could be her last day,” said Heytsi.

They’ve received every type of donation imaginable, and are extremely thankful to see the community come together.

“People have just been coming together. Generous, generous, generous. It’s been a really neat thing to see,” said Heytsi.

Maranda says they still occasionally hear bomb sirens going off, but her town has stayed relatively safe. They say they will continue partnering with local churches to help as many people as possible.

The Heytsi’s say any items are appreciated as donations in Ukraine. That’s because many people fled sieged areas with nothing.

