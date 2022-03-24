Advertisement

Storm Lake’s ‘Friendly Food Friend-zy’ piles up groceries to support local food pantries

Ron Demers participates in Storm Lake's Friendly Food Friend-zy
Ron Demers participates in Storm Lake's Friendly Food Friend-zy(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The entire month of March is Food Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, our colleague, Ron Demers participated in the “Friendly Food Friend-zy” at Fareway grocery store in Storm Lake.

This year, Ron and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were on a mission to fill as many shopping carts as possible to support different food pantries.

In the past, participants try to grab as many groceries as possible in a limited amount of time. But this year, Ron and Mike were able to grab the items most needed by the food pantries.

Sioux Rapids Food Bank, Newell Food Pantry, The Lord’s Cupboard, and “Community Helping Hands” of Albert City were some of the food pantries on hand today.

Everyone involved says it’s always fun to pile up groceries to help those in need.

“This is amazing. To be able to give to the food pantries to give to people in need is just, there’s nothing like that. The appreciation that the food pantries have and to be able to work with the community in order to give pantries what they need is just, that’s a really neat deal,” said Kris Ehlers, President of Buena Vista County Farm Bureau.

The Buena Vista County Farm Bureau sponsored just over $2,400 worth of groceries for the local food pantries.

Those who run those food pantries are extremely thankful to have access to some grocery items which are difficult to keep on their shelves.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
A Sioux City animal permit is shown.
Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

The USD women’s basketball team has made a remarkable run to the Sweet 16. But for residents of...
Onida’s hometown hero helping lead USD’s NCAA tournament run
Maranda Heytsi (on the right) with her family.
Siouxlander in Tyachiv, Ukraine hosts hundreds of refugees in homes and churches
Siouxland students attend WITCC Career Day
Sioux City Butcher says corporate stores could be price gouging
Sioux City Butcher says corporate stores could be price gouging