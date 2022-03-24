Storm Lake’s ‘Friendly Food Friend-zy’ piles up groceries to support local food pantries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The entire month of March is Food Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, our colleague, Ron Demers participated in the “Friendly Food Friend-zy” at Fareway grocery store in Storm Lake.

This year, Ron and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were on a mission to fill as many shopping carts as possible to support different food pantries.

In the past, participants try to grab as many groceries as possible in a limited amount of time. But this year, Ron and Mike were able to grab the items most needed by the food pantries.

Sioux Rapids Food Bank, Newell Food Pantry, The Lord’s Cupboard, and “Community Helping Hands” of Albert City were some of the food pantries on hand today.

Everyone involved says it’s always fun to pile up groceries to help those in need.

“This is amazing. To be able to give to the food pantries to give to people in need is just, there’s nothing like that. The appreciation that the food pantries have and to be able to work with the community in order to give pantries what they need is just, that’s a really neat deal,” said Kris Ehlers, President of Buena Vista County Farm Bureau.

The Buena Vista County Farm Bureau sponsored just over $2,400 worth of groceries for the local food pantries.

Those who run those food pantries are extremely thankful to have access to some grocery items which are difficult to keep on their shelves.

