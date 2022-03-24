A windy Friday with fire concerns returning

**Wind Advisory for almost all of Siouxland from 10 am until 7 pm Friday**

**Red Flag Warning for much of central and northern Siouxland from Friday afternoon into Friday evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain and snow moved out but the clouds remained for many of us during the day on Thursday and as a result temperatures stayed a little below average in the 40s.

Skies will be clearing out tonight as a cold front makes it way across the region.

Along that front, we could even see a few sprinkles before the clearing takes place with lows in the low to mid 30s expected.

Warmer and brighter conditions return for Friday but it’s also going to come with a fire danger.

Winds on Friday could gust as high as 55 miles per hour and that will combine with very low relative humidity levels to pose a fire threat.

Much of central and western Siouxland is in a Red Flag Warning for Friday afternoon into Friday evening meaning that if any fire that would take place it would spread very rapidly....so you don’t want to do any outdoor burning.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued from 10 am until 7 pm Friday for almost all of Siouxland for gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Friday does warm up much better with highs in the mid 50s expected.

We’ll cool back down a little bit over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday although Saturday will give us much more sunshine than the latter half of the weekend.

Monday brings back a lot of clouds and we could even see some light showers become possible by late Tuesday with highs warming up to near 60 degrees both days.

How long will those rain chances stick around?

