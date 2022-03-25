Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public Library Come Read With Us

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Library is celebrating National Reading Month with a reading event.

Come Read With Us is an event to encourage kids to read. Children and their families will get to explore the library, make some arts and crafts, and have some snacks.

The Sioux City Public Library Come Read With Us event will be at the Sioux City Downtown Public Library on March 26 at 10:30 a.m.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the Sioux City Library website here.

