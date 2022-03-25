Advertisement

Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin

One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say rescue crews called to a grain bin in eastern Iowa Friday found a man dead, buried under 10 feet of corn.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. to the grain bin near Williamsburg.

Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding the man buried. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office says the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.

