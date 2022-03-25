House GOP leader calls for Fortenberry to resign following conviction

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry should resign following his conviction on campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.

McCarthy said he had his day in court and that if he wants to appeal the conviction he can do so as a private citizen. “I think when someone’s convicted it’s time to resign,” he said. McCarthy said he plans to talk to the congressman later Friday.

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “No one is above the law. Congressman Fortenberry must resign from the House.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts will also be issuing a statement Friday calling for Fortenberry to resign, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Fortenberry has served in Congress since 2005 and is on the ballot for the 2022 primary. Following the guilty verdict, when asked if he still planned to run for re-election, the congressman didn’t give a definitive answer.

“We’re going to spend some time as a family, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry faces a primary challenge in May before the general election in November.

A Fortenberry resignation could present a confusing way forward to fill the vacancy.

Under federal law, if Fortenberry resigns, a special election would be required to fill the vacancy within 49 days of the vacancy being announced in Congress. Congressional vacancies cannot be filled by appointment.

Under “extraordinary circumstances,” the governor of the state could schedule a special election sooner, but those circumstances generally occur when there are more than 100 vacancies in the House.

Political parties would nominate candidates for the special election.

Mike Flood, a Norfolk media executive, has challenged Fortenberry for the GOP nomination in the spring primary. That vote will be held on May 10, which is 46 days away.

Under the rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, a member is not disqualified from serving if convicted of a felony.

Fortenberry had already surrendered his ability to vote in committees, per internal party rules when a congressional representative is indicted for a felony. However, upon a conviction of a crime for which the punishment may be two or more years’ imprisonment, that ban extends to also voting on the floor of the House as well as in the committee.

Paul Hammel with The Nebraska Examiner contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.