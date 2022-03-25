Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday the state of Iowa is donating protective helmets and ballistic vests to Ukraine.

The 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies across the state, Reynolds said in a media release.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”

Iowa officials are working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine, Gov. Reynolds said.

Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine (Office of Gov. Reynolds)

The law enforcement agencies donating equipment are:

Clear Lake Police Department

Coralville Police Department

Council Bluffs Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

DeWitt Police Department

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa Department of Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Manchester Police Department

Nevada Police Department

Norwalk Police Department

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office

Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office

Urbandale Police Department

West Des Moines Police Department

West Liberty Police Department

Windsor Heights Police Department

Winterset Police Department

