Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday the state of Iowa is donating protective helmets and ballistic vests to Ukraine.
The 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies across the state, Reynolds said in a media release.
“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”
Iowa officials are working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine, Gov. Reynolds said.
The law enforcement agencies donating equipment are:
- Clear Lake Police Department
- Coralville Police Department
- Council Bluffs Police Department
- Des Moines Police Department
- DeWitt Police Department
- Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
- Iowa Department of Public Safety
- Linn County Sheriff’s Office
- Manchester Police Department
- Nevada Police Department
- Norwalk Police Department
- Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office
- Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office
- Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office
- Urbandale Police Department
- West Des Moines Police Department
- West Liberty Police Department
- Windsor Heights Police Department
- Winterset Police Department
