Leaders with Lila Mae’s House in Sioux City provide tips on how to stay safe from human trafficking

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - At any given time in the state of Iowa nearly 100,000 people are at risk of being human trafficked, and some of the most vulnerable individuals to the crime are children.

Sister Shirley Fineren, the founder of the Lila Mae’s House in Sioux City, says children between the ages of 14 and 17 are the most vulnerable, and the most common place to find human traffickers in this day and age is on social media and video gaming platforms.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community, especially women, are the biggest targets.

So how can you keep your kids safe?

“I tell parents, that your child’s computer, their phone, everything that they use, are usually paid for by the parents, and parents need to make sure they are aware of their children’s friends, and they are aware of anytime a child of any age is not sharing information with their parents,” said Sister Fineren.

It is difficult to get accurate statistics on how many people are trafficked each year. That is due to victims either not reporting the abuse, or Sister Shirley says many times the traffickers end up killing their victims.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline statistics for the state of Iowa, in 2020, 78 human trafficking cases were reported, and 285 people were reported being in contact with a trafficker.

In Nebraska, 72 cases were reported in 2020 with 212 contacts reported that year. South Dakota reported 25 human trafficking cases in 2020 with 58 contacts reported.

Nationally in 2020 over 10,000 cases were reported and over 50,000 contacts were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Apart from teens, some of the most vulnerable individuals are people in abusive and manipulative relationships. There are resources for victims all across the state of Iowa, like Lila Mae’s House, and if you would like more information on support or resources on human trafficking you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit their website.

Click here for a direct link to Lila Mae’s House’s website for additional resources.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.