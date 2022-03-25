Advertisement

Mariachi music comes to Irving Dual Language Elementary

The Denison High School Mariachi Band helped expose students to an important aspect of their Hispanic culture with their performance on Friday.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Irving Dual Language Elementary School in Sioux City were in for quite the treat Friday morning.

The Denison High School Mariachi Band visited the school and put on a special performance along with the La Perla Dance Troupe from Irving. The annual performance helps expose young students to an important aspect of Hispanic culture.

“This music is really like a big cultural thing,” said Esteban Castellanos, a member of the Denison High School Mariachi Band. “Especially, like, for students who are from Mexico and other Hispanic countries. So just showing them that this is a part of their culture.”

The band is holding performances at Angelina’s Cantina in South Sioux, Nebraska, Friday and at the Sioux City Art Museum Saturday.

Local students are able to try out for the Mariachi band starting in 8th grade. School administrators and members of the band hope performances like these will help encourage young Hispanic students to get involved and continue the tradition.

