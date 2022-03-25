Musketeers gearing up for playoff run

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the USHL regular season nearing it’s end its time to start looking at the playoff picture. The Sioux City Musketeers clinched a playoff spot over the week, and currently sit in second place. But, they still have some work to do.

The Muskies identity as a team has not changed its still built off of speed. But, the additions of Owen Fowler and Damian Carfagna have added a certain tenacity to the team since the trade deadline. And, Goaltender Alex Tracy has been standing on his head as of late keeping Sioux City in just about every game.

But the Musketeers still sit 9 points behind Tri-City for the one seed and just lead Lincoln by 4 points clinging to the final spot that gives them a bye.

With the intensity of the playoff push heating up even more the Muskies are simply trying to play top level hockey.

“The playoffs are one checkmark,” said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. “To slot yourself to be playing your best hockey at the right time of the year. That’s the next phase and its all hands on deck, because you don’t want to limp into the playoffs, you want to be playing your best hockey.”

With 12 games left in the season the Muskies can still move up or down in the standings. They trail the first place Tri-City Storm by just 9 points which is essentially 4.5 games. If they want to catch Tri City the Muskies have to win five more games than the storm in the last 12 games of the season. Something forward Charlie Schoen thinks is definitely possible.

“I think with the way we’ve been playing lately I think there is a chance we make it a pretty close race,” said Schoen. “You know you said they’re that many games ahead but anything can happen hockey is a crazy game you never really know I think we’re just focusing on each game taking it one at a time and we’ll see what happens 12 games from now.”

