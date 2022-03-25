Advertisement

Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A federal jury has convicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

The jury in California found the nine-term Republican guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements.

Fortenberry was charged after sitting for two interviews with FBI agents who were investigating the donor, Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

Fortenberry argued at trial that prosecutors knew that the congressman didn’t know about the contribution.

