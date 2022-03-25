New ‘Splatter Room’ in Sioux City allows for a fun way to relieve stress

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new experience in Sioux City lets you paint outside the lines -- and on the walls.

The ‘Splatter Room’ opens this weekend at escape room “The Greatest Escape.”

The new room is all about paint. You can paint a canvas, those you’re with, or yourself. You get protective gear like a poncho and safety glasses

Owner Sami Garrison said the new room can be a stress reliever.

“It feels amazing. You’re not supposed to throw paint walls normally. So when you do it, it feels like a little bit of a release... and it’s fun and people say it’s almost therapeutic for them,” said Garrison.

Garrison said to dress for a mess. The paints are washable and non-toxic.

The room opens to the public Saturday. Click here to book online.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.