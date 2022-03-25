Advertisement

Ravnsborg impeachment committee set to meet Monday to finalize report, recommendation

The House’s “Select Committee on Investigation” will meet Monday with the intentions of releasing the investigative report and a recommendation as to whether or not the select committee believes Ravnsborg should be impeached.
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The House “Select Committee on Investigation,” considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is set to end its work early next week when lawmakers return to the State Capitol for Veto Day.

Speaker Spencer Gosch (R- Glenham) told reporters following the committee’s last meeting on March 9 that the goal was for them to release a redacted version of the investigative report, and a recommendation as to whether or not Ravnsborg should be impeached to the full House. Gosch also said that it was possible that the committee would release two recommendations, one for those who believe Ravnsborg should be impeached and one for those who believe he should not be.

Gosch, the committee’s chairman, said that it was still the goal of the committee to release the report and make a recommendation to the committee by Monday or Tuesday latest, depending on how long Veto Day took.

“We are going to get together Monday to discuss finalizing the report,” said Gosch. “Once it is finalized we will have a discussion about a recommendation.”

If the report and a recommendation is released by the committee Monday, it would give House lawmakers roughly two weeks to consider whether or not they should impeach Ravnsborg, before they return to Pierre on April 12 to vote on whether or not to do so.

Ravnsborg is facing impeachment proceedings over his role in a fatal crash in September of 2020 when he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car near Highmore.

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home
Mystery rubber ducks popping up at Mark Twain Elementary every day
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at eastern Iowa elementary school
Eddie, an 18 month old boy, nearly drowned in an eastern Iowa pond.
Iowa neighborhood nurse saves 18-month-old that nearly drowned at pond

Latest News

“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless...
Siouxlanders join worldwide prayer lead by Pope Francis Friday
High school students from across South Dakota take part in a culinary competition.
SD High School teams participate in “ProStart Invitational”
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
House GOP leader calls for Fortenberry to resign following conviction