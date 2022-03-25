Advertisement

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors prepare for upcoming soccer season

The Warriors practice drills as they prepare for the upcoming soccer season
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer team is looking ahead to another strong soccer season.

Last year, the Warriors went all the way to the Class 2A State Quarterfinal where they ultimately fell 4-1 to Bondurant-Farrar.

11 seniors graduated last year, leaving just three starters to return for this upcoming season. In the first few weeks of practice so far, that determined mindset from last year has continued with SBL.

Head coach Aaron Witmer says this year is all about finding the team’s new identity, and carrying on the lessons that were taught last season.

“I’m looking forward to watching them learn and progress. It’s a new team, a lot of new kids, a lot of you know, freshmen or sophomores now that we’re going to be starting varsity that didn’t get a ton of varsity playing time last year. And it’s very rewarding as a coach to watch those guys go out there and put together in a game what we’ve practiced on. So I’m excited to see what they can do out there on the field,” said Witmer.

Coach Witmer says last year’s team really set the bar for the core values of the team. This year’s captains say their goal is to carry on that leadership.

“I think it’s going to take just a lot of team chemistry, you know, building the bond with some of these kids. Because, you know, last year, we have three three returners from last year’s starters. So, you know, it’s going to be a pretty big change. I think if we can work on hard work ethic and building the team bond together we can we can do pretty well,” said Henry Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior.

The Warriors have already been doing two-a-days for practice and have stepped up with harder drills. They look forward to their first game on March 29 against MOC Floyd Valley.

