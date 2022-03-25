Sioux City Art Center reseals time capsule

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Shortly after being opened, the Sioux City Art Center’s time capsule is going back in the ground.

The resealing was announced at a press conference on Friday morning.

Along with a few items from the original opening, things such as COVID tests and masks, photos of staff members and an iPhone were sealed in the capsule.

The capsule will be reopened in 25 years for the center’s 50th anniversary.

“Stay tuned, mark your calendars,” said Todd Behrens, Director of the Sioux City Art Center. “March 1, 2047. I anticipate not being on hand for that, but I hope that the folks in 25 years will have as much fun at their reopening as we did on March 1, 2022.”

Earlier in March, local children drew pictures of what they believed they’ll look like in 25 years. These drawings were also placed in the capsule along with the other items mentioned earlier.

Donor families were encouraged to add letters, photos or other knick knacks to the capsule as well.

