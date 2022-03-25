Advertisement

Sioux City Art Center reseals time capsule

The Sioux City Art Center resealed their time capsule for another 25 years at their press...
The Sioux City Art Center resealed their time capsule for another 25 years at their press conference on Friday.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Shortly after being opened, the Sioux City Art Center’s time capsule is going back in the ground.

The resealing was announced at a press conference on Friday morning.

Along with a few items from the original opening, things such as COVID tests and masks, photos of staff members and an iPhone were sealed in the capsule.

The capsule will be reopened in 25 years for the center’s 50th anniversary.

“Stay tuned, mark your calendars,” said Todd Behrens, Director of the Sioux City Art Center. “March 1, 2047. I anticipate not being on hand for that, but I hope that the folks in 25 years will have as much fun at their reopening as we did on March 1, 2022.”

Earlier in March, local children drew pictures of what they believed they’ll look like in 25 years. These drawings were also placed in the capsule along with the other items mentioned earlier.

Donor families were encouraged to add letters, photos or other knick knacks to the capsule as well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home
Mystery rubber ducks popping up at Mark Twain Elementary every day
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at eastern Iowa elementary school

Latest News

The Denison High School Mariachi Band helped expose students to an important aspect of their...
Mariachi music comes to Irving Dual Language Elementary
Leaders with Lila Mae’s House in Sioux City provide tips on how to stay safe from human trafficking
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless...
Siouxlanders join worldwide prayer lead by Pope Francis Friday