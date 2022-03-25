Sioux City public schools still have a substitute teaching shortage - but progress has been made

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Community Schools have struggled with a lack of substitute teachers, but there’s a glimmer of hope.

In December, Sioux City Community Schools announced they’d try and hire 20 permanent substitute teachers, one for each school building. Now, the district has filled six of those positions.

For those who take a substitute teaching job, some expenses are reimbursed.

“So.. I think it’s 10 days of taking a substitute position job at one of the schools (and the district) will reimburse the course fee. And then if you do another 10 days, we’ll reimburse the license fee,” said Dr. Jen Gomez, human resources director for the school district.

And the district is seeing some success. At Liberty Elementary school, a permanent sub has been hired. She views the job as an opportunity to receive experience while going to school.

“So I was able to get myself involved in the school before even getting the opportunity to get it (a teaching job),” said Jenna Angerman, a permanent substitute teacher.

The school district has a list of substitute teaching classes listed on its website. At least 14 permanent substitute teaching positions are available, alongside part-time jobs.

The district says they have just under 200 substitute teachers in their substitute teaching pool. They would like a number closer to 250, meaning they have about 80-percent of the substitute pool full.

