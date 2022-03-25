Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who used to be a bookkeeper at a Sioux City company is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the company to pay off debts and make personal purchases.

Court documents state Brandi Smith, 31, is facing charges of credit card fraud, theft, forgery and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

According to those documents, Smith was a bookkeeper with Dave’s Glass Company from May 2018 through June 2021. Specifically, she was hired to do payroll, make purchases for supplies for the company and pay bills.

For about three years, Smith allegedly used company credit cards to make unauthorized personal purchases, totaling $31,130. She allegedly tried to hide these purchases by forging the company owner’s signature onto company checks to make payments towards the credit card debt she was incurring. Documents further allege Smith also wrote checks to herself, her husband and for other personal payments.

Smith is also accused of paying her own bills and other personal credit card debt by making payments from business accounts. She allegedly used $26,491 of the company’s funds doing this. While issuing payroll, she also allegedly overpaid herself and two other employees, her husband and a friend, totaling $3,306.

Documents state Smith was fired on June 26, 2021, but kept using a company credit card. Her final charge on the company card reportedly happened on Aug. 23.

In total, authorities believe Smith took over $60,000 from Dave’s Glass Company.

