Advertisement

Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company

Brandi Smith
Brandi Smith(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who used to be a bookkeeper at a Sioux City company is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the company to pay off debts and make personal purchases.

Court documents state Brandi Smith, 31, is facing charges of credit card fraud, theft, forgery and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

According to those documents, Smith was a bookkeeper with Dave’s Glass Company from May 2018 through June 2021. Specifically, she was hired to do payroll, make purchases for supplies for the company and pay bills.

For about three years, Smith allegedly used company credit cards to make unauthorized personal purchases, totaling $31,130. She allegedly tried to hide these purchases by forging the company owner’s signature onto company checks to make payments towards the credit card debt she was incurring. Documents further allege Smith also wrote checks to herself, her husband and for other personal payments.

Smith is also accused of paying her own bills and other personal credit card debt by making payments from business accounts. She allegedly used $26,491 of the company’s funds doing this. While issuing payroll, she also allegedly overpaid herself and two other employees, her husband and a friend, totaling $3,306.

Documents state Smith was fired on June 26, 2021, but kept using a company credit card. Her final charge on the company card reportedly happened on Aug. 23.

In total, authorities believe Smith took over $60,000 from Dave’s Glass Company.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home
Mystery rubber ducks popping up at Mark Twain Elementary every day
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at eastern Iowa elementary school
Eddie, an 18 month old boy, nearly drowned in an eastern Iowa pond.
Iowa neighborhood nurse saves 18-month-old that nearly drowned at pond

Latest News

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
House GOP leader calls for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
The Splatter Room opens Saturday at The Greatest Escape
New ‘Splatter Room’ in Sioux City allows for a fun way to relieve stress
Iowa law enforcement agencies are donating what they can to those in Ukraine as they continue...
Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine
Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine
Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine