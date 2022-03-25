Advertisement

Siouxlanders join worldwide prayer lead by Pope Francis Friday

“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless...
“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pope Francis has invited worldwide bishops and priests to “join him in prayer and for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

Pope Francis began his prayer at 5 p.m. in Vatican City, Friday, which was 11 a.m. CT.

“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City.

At 11 this morning, people filed into the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany to join together in prayer. The prayer service was led by Bishop Nickless of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City. Bishop Nickless called out to the mother Mary for guidance and help to bring peace to the world, especially in Ukraine.

“We see destruction, death, pain, sorrow...every single day, every night, and it is time to do something, and we are so grateful for the Holy Father for calling the whole world, Catholic and non-Catholic, to pray for peace, and that is what we are trying to do today,” said Bishop Nickless.

Following consecration at the cathedral they held a rosary, then the Stations of the Cross, followed by noon mass and a free lunch. Bishop Nickless says the best way to help our brothers and sisters overseas is to continue your prayers and to join groups and organizations that have a goal of bringing peace to the world.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home
Mystery rubber ducks popping up at Mark Twain Elementary every day
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at eastern Iowa elementary school
Eddie, an 18 month old boy, nearly drowned in an eastern Iowa pond.
Iowa neighborhood nurse saves 18-month-old that nearly drowned at pond

Latest News

High school students from across South Dakota take part in a culinary competition.
SD High School teams participate in “ProStart Invitational”
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg impeachment committee set to meet Monday to finalize report, recommendation
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
House GOP leader calls for Fortenberry to resign following conviction