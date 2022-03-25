Siouxlanders join worldwide prayer lead by Pope Francis Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pope Francis has invited worldwide bishops and priests to “join him in prayer and for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

Pope Francis began his prayer at 5 p.m. in Vatican City, Friday, which was 11 a.m. CT.

“Inspire us to open our doors, and to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Nickless of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City.

At 11 this morning, people filed into the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany to join together in prayer. The prayer service was led by Bishop Nickless of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City. Bishop Nickless called out to the mother Mary for guidance and help to bring peace to the world, especially in Ukraine.

“We see destruction, death, pain, sorrow...every single day, every night, and it is time to do something, and we are so grateful for the Holy Father for calling the whole world, Catholic and non-Catholic, to pray for peace, and that is what we are trying to do today,” said Bishop Nickless.

Following consecration at the cathedral they held a rosary, then the Stations of the Cross, followed by noon mass and a free lunch. Bishop Nickless says the best way to help our brothers and sisters overseas is to continue your prayers and to join groups and organizations that have a goal of bringing peace to the world.

