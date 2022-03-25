Advertisement

Strong winds and high fire risk Friday put damper on the return of sunshine

KTIV Weather Headlines 3/25/22
KTIV Weather Headlines 3/25/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland from 10 AM to 7 PM Friday**

**Red Flag Warning for western and central Siouxland from noon to 9 PM Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The winds have already started increasing after a front came through the area overnight.

They will only continue to increase with consistent winds in the 25 to 40 miles per hour range by the late morning hours.

Some gusts will top 50 miles per hour this afternoon.

With the ongoing drought in Siouxland and low humidity this afternoon, the fire risk will be very high again today.

Be cautious to avoid any fires starting as they will spread in a hurry!

The good news is that we will have a sunny sky overhead and temperatures will end up in the 50s.

More on the strong winds, when they subside and how the weekend looks through the day on News 4.

