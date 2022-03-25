Winds to calm some for the weekend with temps a bit cool

**Wind Advisory for almost all of Siouxland until 7 pm**

**Red Flag Warning for much of central and northern Siouxland until 9 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine returned today but it was the wind making weather headlines as gusts went over 50 miles per hour at times.

That wind will slowly taper off into the nighttime hours and skies will be mostly clear leading to chilly lows by Saturday morning in the low 20s.

Saturday’s temperatures will actually be a bit cooler in the upper 40s but it will not be as windy under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds move in for Sunday and highs will once again fall short of average as most of us get into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will warm up more as we see highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies and it will turn breezy again.

Tuesday then turns mostly cloudy as a storm system will be approaching.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 60 before chances of rain come our way from late Tuesday into Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday as well.

Will this system spread any snow into Siouxland along with that rain?

I’ll take a look in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

