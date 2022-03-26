Advertisement

FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour

Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City
Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dancers of all ages from across the Midwest are right here in Sioux City this weekend for a national dance competition at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Chicago, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Dallas: Those are the names of just a few big cities the FLY National Dance Competition is traveling to this season, and Sioux City has made the big list.

It’s big for the future of dance in Sioux City, and also provides the opportunity for a major economic impact.

“One of the objectives that we have as a group is to try to bring large competitions and events right here to Sioux City. And this was the perfect venue right here at the Sioux City Convention Center connected to the Courtyard Marriott, obviously, we have awesome restaurants down here, there’s shopping down here. So it just ended up being the perfect venue,” said Dustin Cooper, The Arena Executive Director.

Several dance studios call Sioux City home, but most of the dancers are forced to travel out of the area to take part in competitions.

FLY National Dance Competition gives them the chance to compete in their own hometown, while bringing other studios into the area.

“We can be right here at home. This is right here in our backyard. And again, hundreds of local and regional dancers that you know, don’t have to travel across the state or to another state, we can stay right here at home and get a quality of national event just like this. We just feel incredibly blessed to have them here,” said Cooper.

Professional judges are flown in to judge dancers competing in solo, and small and large group routines. For the dancers, it’s all about showcasing their passion and love for dance on stage.

“Oh, it’s really fun being with like my teammates, and also just like getting all my energy out,” said Theresa Kellen, Arena Dance Academy dancer.

The dance competition is teaming up with Courtyard Marriot Downtown as the official host hotel. The competition also hopes to bring traffic to local restaurants and shops.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Latest News

Local Iowa legislators speak to the public at the Legislative Town Hall
Local Iowa legislators speak to Siouxlanders at a legislative town hall
The Sioux City Public Library held a "Read With Us" event to celebrate National Reading Month...
Sioux City Public Library holds “Read With Us” for local children
Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirms fourth case of HPAI in Holt County
NDA reports fourth case of Bird Flu in the state in Holt County, Nebraska
The NDA orders to cancel poultry events, but will continue to allow sales of poultry
Nebraska Department of Ag cancels poultry events to prevent spread of Bird Flu