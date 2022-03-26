FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dancers of all ages from across the Midwest are right here in Sioux City this weekend for a national dance competition at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Chicago, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Dallas: Those are the names of just a few big cities the FLY National Dance Competition is traveling to this season, and Sioux City has made the big list.

It’s big for the future of dance in Sioux City, and also provides the opportunity for a major economic impact.

“One of the objectives that we have as a group is to try to bring large competitions and events right here to Sioux City. And this was the perfect venue right here at the Sioux City Convention Center connected to the Courtyard Marriott, obviously, we have awesome restaurants down here, there’s shopping down here. So it just ended up being the perfect venue,” said Dustin Cooper, The Arena Executive Director.

Several dance studios call Sioux City home, but most of the dancers are forced to travel out of the area to take part in competitions.

FLY National Dance Competition gives them the chance to compete in their own hometown, while bringing other studios into the area.

“We can be right here at home. This is right here in our backyard. And again, hundreds of local and regional dancers that you know, don’t have to travel across the state or to another state, we can stay right here at home and get a quality of national event just like this. We just feel incredibly blessed to have them here,” said Cooper.

Professional judges are flown in to judge dancers competing in solo, and small and large group routines. For the dancers, it’s all about showcasing their passion and love for dance on stage.

“Oh, it’s really fun being with like my teammates, and also just like getting all my energy out,” said Theresa Kellen, Arena Dance Academy dancer.

The dance competition is teaming up with Courtyard Marriot Downtown as the official host hotel. The competition also hopes to bring traffic to local restaurants and shops.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.