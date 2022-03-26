Advertisement

Local Iowa legislators speak to Siouxlanders at a legislative town hall

Local Iowa legislators speak to the public at the Legislative Town Hall
Local Iowa legislators speak to the public at the Legislative Town Hall(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local Iowa legislators representing Sioux City gathered on Saturday morning at the Sioux City Public Museum to discuss issues, concerns, and current bills.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City sponsored the Legislative Town Hall to give people the chance to speak with their elected representatives.

Those in attendance included Senator Jackie Smith, Representative Chris Hall, and Representative Steve Hansen.

Some of the issues discussed included employment rates, education, healthcare, energy and clean water.

“Well this is really a good time for us to, for legislators to hear the concerns, the questions, from citizens. And also for us to give an update on what’s happening in the Iowa Legislature. So they occur one time a month and usually we have really good questions and a good turnout,” said Senator Jackie Smith.

Each lawmaker had 90 seconds to answer questions from the public.

