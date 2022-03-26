March Madness: Iowa State Men take on Miami Hurricanes

CHICAGO, Ill. (KTIV) - 11 seed Iowa State Cyclones take on 10th seed Miami FL Hurricanes in the Midwest NCAA National Semifinal game.

It was a very physical game but Iowa State fell to the Hurricanes, with a final score of 70-56

Tyrese Hunter was the scoring leader for the cyclones. He finished the game with 13 points.

Miami moves on to play number 1 seed Kansas on Sunday March 27th.

