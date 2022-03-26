Advertisement

Mustangs softball split conference opener with Jamestown

The Mustangs dropped one and won another in their first matchups of the season vs. Jamestown.
The Mustangs dropped one and won another in their first matchups of the season vs. Jamestown.(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After not being able to find the bats in their first game with the Jimmies, Morningside bounced back in game two to split Saturday’s double-header 1-4, 6-0. Sydney Peterson scored the lone run for the Mustangs in game one , and Lexie Stolen had a big day at the plate in game two where she 2 for 3, driving in two runs and scoring once for Morningside.

Mustangs are back at it on Tuesday when they travel to College of St. Mary

