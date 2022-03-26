Mustangs softball split conference opener with Jamestown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After not being able to find the bats in their first game with the Jimmies, Morningside bounced back in game two to split Saturday’s double-header 1-4, 6-0. Sydney Peterson scored the lone run for the Mustangs in game one , and Lexie Stolen had a big day at the plate in game two where she 2 for 3, driving in two runs and scoring once for Morningside.

Mustangs are back at it on Tuesday when they travel to College of St. Mary

