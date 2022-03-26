Advertisement

NDA reports fourth case of Bird Flu in the state in Holt County, Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirms fourth case of HPAI in Holt County
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirms fourth case of bird flu in Holt County.

The NDA reports that a small farm in Holt County with under 50 birds has contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. They say the farm is a mixed flock with chicken and waterfowl.

According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the farm is quarantined and the birds will be humanely disposed of. The NDA says a 6.2-mile surveillance zone will be established so poultry producers can be on high alert and take measures to protect their flock.

