NDA reports fourth case of Bird Flu in the state in Holt County, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirms fourth case of bird flu in Holt County.

The NDA reports that a small farm in Holt County with under 50 birds has contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. They say the farm is a mixed flock with chicken and waterfowl.

According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the farm is quarantined and the birds will be humanely disposed of. The NDA says a 6.2-mile surveillance zone will be established so poultry producers can be on high alert and take measures to protect their flock.

