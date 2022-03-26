Advertisement

Nebraska authorities rescue hostage, capture escaped inmate

Standoff in Grand Island, Nebraska lasts hours on Friday
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, Neb. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities have rescued a 60-year-old man who had been taken hostage by an escaped inmate.

Police say they have captured the inmate and peacefully ended on Saturday a standoff at an apartment which lasted hours.

The Grand Island Police Department says in a news release that 27-year-old Tyler Manka of Grand Island, Nebraska, escaped from the custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections about 10:19 p.m. Friday while being treated for a medical incident at St. Francis Medical Center. He fled by foot and forced entry into an apartment located several blocks east of the hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team entered the apartment shortly after 10 a.m., rescuing the hostage and taking Manka into custody.

