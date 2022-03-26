Nebraska Department of Ag cancels poultry events to prevent spread of Bird Flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture orders to cancel statewide poultry events until May 1st.

The NDA cancelled the events to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The NDA states the order prohibits birds at events like fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales, and live bird auctions.

NDA Director Steve Wellman says to take precautions and prevent the spread of the bird flu.

“The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large. Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock,” said Wellman in a statement.

The NDA says that they will continue to allow selling chicks, ducklings, and goslings if the birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan flocks.

