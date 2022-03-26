Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Ag cancels poultry events to prevent spread of Bird Flu

The NDA orders to cancel poultry events, but will continue to allow sales of poultry
The NDA orders to cancel poultry events, but will continue to allow sales of poultry(10/11 NOW)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture orders to cancel statewide poultry events until May 1st.

The NDA cancelled the events to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The NDA states the order prohibits birds at events like fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales, and live bird auctions.

NDA Director Steve Wellman says to take precautions and prevent the spread of the bird flu.

“The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large. Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock,” said Wellman in a statement.

The NDA says that they will continue to allow selling chicks, ducklings, and goslings if the birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan flocks.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Latest News

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Standoff in Grand Island, Nebraska lasts hours on Friday
Nebraska authorities rescue hostage, capture escaped inmate
Stanton County Sheriff's Office report rollover with injuries south of Pilger, Neb.
One injured in Pilger, Neb. vehicle rollover
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals a new expansion project focusing on childcare development
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals details for an expansion project